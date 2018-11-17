Car chase, foot pursuit lead to arrest of wanted Fulton man

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A chase that reached speeds of 115 mph and a subsequent foot pursuit led to the arrest of a wanted felon, according to a news release.

A Callaway County deputy on Friday morning spotted 21-year-old Wendell Steward Jr., who was driving a car on Business 54 near Glover Street. The deputy knew Steward was wanted for violating probation. After the deputy tried to stop Steward, a car chase began.

According to a news release from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, Steward drove through many city streets before heading eastbound on U.S. 54 toward Kingdom City. He then turned around and went westbound back toward Fulton. Steward reached speeds of about 115 mph during the chase, the release said.

The sheriff's office said Steward eventually turned on Meadowlark Lane where he ran from the car.

Deputies chased him into the nearby woods and ultimately arrested him, the release said. The Fulton Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol provided assistance.

Steward had previous charges from November 2016 after breaking into a home in Fulton, according to the release.

Two years ago, the Callaway County prosecuting attorney charged Steward with several felony crimes, which include robbery, burglary and armed criminal action.

After Steward's arrest, he was transported to the Callaway County Jail. The news release said he was being held for the following:

Aforementioned warrant

Probable cause of felony delivery of a controlled substance

Felony of resisting arrest

Careless and imprudent driving

Speeding up to 115 mph in a 70 mph zone

Steward was being held without bond pending a court hearing, according to the release.