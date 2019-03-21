Car chase leads to string of charges

ASHLAND - A man was arrested after a car and foot chase on Tuesday.

Ashland police officers said they tried to pull over Allan Bobbitt because he was driving with a revoked license. Bobbitt, 32, did not stop for officers, they said.

The chase started at West Broadway and South Main Street in Ashland.

After his car went off road, Bobbitt got out of his car and ran away on foot, police said. Officers said they took him into custody at East Edwards Road off highway DD.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Boone County Sheriff's Department joined in on the chase, and K9 units and a helicopter were involved.

The south campus of Southern Boone County Schools was temporarily on lock down, according to superintendent Chris Felmlee.

Bobbitt is accused of 10 different offenses: