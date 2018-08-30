Car collides into a fence and backyard on Spiros Drive

COLUMBIA - A pick-up truck ran into a fence in a backyard on Tuesday night off Ballenger Lane.

A witness told KOMU 8 News two cars were driving in opposite directions when one car drove off the road into a ditch and collided into the fence on Spiros Drive.

Firefighters and police were on the scene. No one was severely injured.

(Photo courtesy: Justin Coil)