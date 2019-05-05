Car crash at Stadium and Providence leads to flipped vehicle
COLUMBIA - A Saturday afternoon crash resulted in a flipped car at Stadium Boulevard and Providence Road.
The Columbia Fire Department reported an injury in a tweet just after 4 p.m. One officer said the crash happened when a car ran a red light.
A second car was also involved, officers said. The crash also caused a traffic backup.
Multiple responders were at the scene, including the Columbia Police Department.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A water main broke in a northeast Columbia neighborhood Sunday. The water flowed down Whitegate Drive in front... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House’s plan to sell a new state park could cost the state thousands... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - McLanks restaurant in Columbia is getting some big time help this Sunday and Monday from Food Network's "... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A vehicle collision on Grindstone Parkway and Bearfield Road Sunday caused a vehicle fire and two injuries. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — The day Adleigh was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer both her and her mother's lives... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri revenues are exceeding expectations, despite dips earlier this year that raised concerns. Budget Director... More >>
in
TROY (AP) — An eastern Missouri man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for shaking his 3-month-old son... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Communities are working to bring awareness to the environmental benefits of composting during International Compost Awareness Week .... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - People joined together at the Inclusive Excellent Mile race Saturday morning. Brian Brown, an associate athletic director... More >>
in
MORGAN COUNTY - Six people were arrested and charged after deputies found drugs, paraphernalia and a gun inside a home... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU issued an 'all clear' Saturday night after an armed man was spotted on campus. MU Alert... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A massive fire tore through a condo complex in Osage Beach Friday night. KOMU 8's sister station... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Saturday afternoon crash resulted in a flipped car at Stadium Boulevard and Providence Road. The Columbia... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The wife of a law enforcement officer who died in the line of duty says she will... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police were unable to locate a driver after a car crashed into a roundabout Friday night. State... More >>
in
KNOXVILLE - No. 24 Missouri Baseball broke its winning streak, falling short to No. 23 Tennessee. The Tigers had... More >>
in
MOBERLY - A man wanted for multiple crimes was captured after hiding in a pond Friday night following a foot... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A plane flying to Columbia from Chicago was diverted to Des Moines, Iowa, after fog prevented several attempts... More >>
in