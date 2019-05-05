Car crash at Stadium and Providence leads to flipped vehicle

COLUMBIA - A Saturday afternoon crash resulted in a flipped car at Stadium Boulevard and Providence Road.

The Columbia Fire Department reported an injury in a tweet just after 4 p.m. One officer said the crash happened when a car ran a red light.

A second car was also involved, officers said. The crash also caused a traffic backup.

Multiple responders were at the scene, including the Columbia Police Department.