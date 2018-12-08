Car crash kills 4-year-old

ROLLA — Authorities said a 4-year-old girl died in a car crash on Highway 72 near Highway F Thursday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said three people with the last name Ridley were riding in their Jeep Cherokee around 7 p.m. when a car being towed on the opposite side of the road got loose and collided with their Jeep. The Jeep rolled onto its side and slid into a Ford F-150 on the road, according the MSHP.

Troopers said both the driver of the Jeep, 32-year-old Zenora Ridley, and the passenger, 8-year-old Samuel Ridley, were taken to the hospital. Samuel was in serious condition, and Zenora suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.

MSHP said 4-year-old Aries Ridley was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said next of kin was notified.

No one else was injured in the crash, according to authorities.