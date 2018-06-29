Car crash on Highway 63 near Ashland sends driver to hospital

ASHLAND - A single car crash Thursday morning on Highway 63 South in Ashland sent a man to University Hospital.

The driver, a male and in his mid 40's, drove off the road into a ditch and collided with a tree.

Highway Patrol said the victim was wearing a seat belt and suffered no serious injuries. The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

Officer Matt Mistler said when incidents like this happen it's important to be aware of your surroundings.

"It's important to watch your speed, especially with construction and motorcycles," he said. "The faster you go, the less reaction time you have to avoid a crash," Mistler said.

The scene was cleared by 8:24 A.M.