Car crashed on Highway WW

BOONE COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol said a car crossed the median on Highway WW, east of Purdy Lane, and hit another car head on Friday night.

People from both cars were taken to the University of Missouri hospital. Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the drivers and occupant of the two vehicles as Jessica Austin, driver of 2012 Ford Focus and Bonnie Northup, driver of a 1993 Saturn SL2. Lanfford Northup was identified as the occupant of the Saturn.

Both drivers are reported of having serious injuries and the occupant moderate injuries.

The two cars were in a state of total damage.

Editor's Note: This story will be updated when KOMU has more information.