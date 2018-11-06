Car Crashes into Apartment Building

COLUMBIA - A car crashed into an apartment building Thursday night.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to Gateway Apartments at 8:23 p.m. after a report of a car striking the building at 3908 Buttonwood Drive.

Columbia firefighters said they found a white four-door sedan had crashed into the balcony structure of a first floor apartment in building No. 2.

Firefighters said they evacuated the center three apartments of building No. 2 as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

Crews said they repaired the damaged portion of the building and a representative from Columbia Public Works Building and Site Development assessed the structural integrity of the building.

Tenants were allowed back into the building after the repairs were finished and the Columbia Public Works representative determined the building was safe. The tenants were displaced for about an hour.

The accident occurred as a tenant was pulling into a parking space and pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

Damage estimates were not available at this time.