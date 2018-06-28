Car crashes into Columbia home

COLUMBIA - A vehicle backed through the garage door and wall of a Columbia home on North Cedar Lake Drive West just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Six units responded to the crash and cleaned out debris from the car and wall. Jerry Jenkins, Emergency Services Division Chief, said no one was injured.

"There's a considerable amount of damage to the interior wall in the garage," Jenkins said. "We've got Building Site Development from the city coming with some structural folks that help us determine the stability of the building. We're going to do some shoring to stabilize that area."

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.