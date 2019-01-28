Car crashes into column at Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia

COLUMBIA - A car crashed into a column at the Club at Old Hawthorne Sunday afternoon, and no one was injured, according to Columbia Police Department.

Tom Jordan, an eye witness, said a car clipped the column and then crashed into a tree.

Jordan said the debris fell off of the column, nearly hitting him and breaking the rear window glass of his car.

Officers determined the building was still safe without the column.