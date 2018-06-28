Car crashes into Gans Creek

COLUMBIA - A car travelling at high speed drove off Highway 63 Thursday and ended up in Gans Creek.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper said witnesses reported the car had been going very fast as it drove southbound on Highway 63.

The car sailed off the road and across a divider before it crossed Ponderosa Street, ran over a rocky embankment and landed on the far side of the creek with it's back end resting in the water.

The driver and two passengers, all described as "elderly," were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.