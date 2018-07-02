Car Crashes into House

Deputies arrived to find a Volkswagen Beetle crashed into the front of this house on Bethel Church Road.

Investigators say the car went through a stop sign, over a ditch and hit a car in the driveway before crashing into the front of the home.

Deputies arrested 21-year old Monica Witherspoon of Columbia. She's charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, resisting a lawful detention and careless and imprudent driving.

The residents of the home were not injured in the accident.