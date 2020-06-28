Car crashes into house, driver uninjured
COLUMBIA - No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a building Saturday morning.
According to a tweet from Columbia Fire, firefighters responded to a car that crashed into a home in the 5300 block of Currituck Lane.
Columbia Firefighters currently working a car into a building in the 5300 Blk of Currituck Ln. Fortunately the driver was not injured. Crews are working to remove the vehicle and stabilize the building. pic.twitter.com/RNSf6uWV0x— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) June 27, 2020
CFD has not released any additional information at this time.
More News
Grid
List
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he had been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Ham radio operator Ernest Shaw spent his Saturday on his back porch, sifting through static, looking to intercept... More >>
in
OZARK (AP) — A Missouri man accused of skipping his seizure medication and drinking a cocktail before causing a fatal... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An eagle is soaring to new heights thanks to the MU Raptor Rehabilitation Project. On Saturday, the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Someone threw explosive devices at two different houses in Jefferson City early Friday morning. 46-year-old Iasha... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a large fight at Capital Mall on Friday night. ... More >>
in
MEXICO - A home invasion that left one man dead leaves neighbors, friends and family of the victim with questions... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Since Boone County moved into the next step of re-opening on Tuesday, the county has seen an increase... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a building Saturday morning. According to a tweet... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and a third person was critically inured when a... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
in
MEXICO - One man is dead after an intruder broke into his home early Saturday morning. Mexico Public Safety... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The number of new coronavirus cases reported in a single day hit a new high on Friday after... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for 248 City of Columbia water customers. The advisory is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Columbia police and fire officials Friday evening reminded residents of the ban on fireworks, after police... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark told KOMU 8 on Friday that the district only found out about... More >>
in
MORGAN COUNTY - A Jefferson City man died in a crash on Thursday night. 30-year-old Corey Bax was driving... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Free income tax help is available again at the Columbia Public Library. The... More >>
in