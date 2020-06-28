Car crashes into house, driver uninjured

COLUMBIA - No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a building Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from Columbia Fire, firefighters responded to a car that crashed into a home in the 5300 block of Currituck Lane.

Columbia Firefighters currently working a car into a building in the 5300 Blk of Currituck Ln. Fortunately the driver was not injured. Crews are working to remove the vehicle and stabilize the building. pic.twitter.com/RNSf6uWV0x — Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) June 27, 2020

CFD has not released any additional information at this time.