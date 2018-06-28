Car crashes into house on Scott Boulevard

COLUMBIA- Firefighters said an SUV crashed into a house on Scott Boulevard and Gillespie Bridge Road late Saturday night.

According to The Columbia Fire Department, the driver of the vehicle and the residents of the house were uninjured.

The Columbia Fire Department (CFD) said it responded to a call of a single vehicle crash around 10:28 p.m. Emergency crews arrived on scene about four minutes later, according to the department. Crews removed and towed the car from the house before boarding it up.

Sean Robinette lives down the street from the house where the SUV crashed. He said he was surprised about what happened and the accident made him concerned about the safety of living close to the road.

"Previously there wasn't really any concern at all, although I have to re-think that," Robinette said.

CFD said representatives from Building and Site Development also responded to the scene to check the house for structural integrity.

A light pole was down on Scott Boulevard as well, although it was unclear if it was related to the crash at the house. The pole had a northbound lane of Scott Boulevard blocked off for a short time, before crews moved it into the median and away from the road.

KOMU 8 News had a reporter on the scene.

.@KOMUnews firefighters boarding up a house they say a car crashed into on Scott Blvd. pic.twitter.com/84F7IlmkRI — James Packard (@jamesspackard) August 9, 2015





.@KOMUnews light pole down on Scott Blvd. - one N. Bound lane blocked - unclear if related to car in house nearby pic.twitter.com/6668o3loGj — James Packard (@jamesspackard) August 9, 2015





.@KOMUnews Neighbors say everyone in Scott Blvd. house where SUV crashed are OK. Firefighters have side boarded up. pic.twitter.com/a1KDWuSygb — James Packard (@jamesspackard) August 9, 2015

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include more information.]