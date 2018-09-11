Car Crashes into Kansas City Day Care

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police say multiple people are injured after a car crashed into a day care facility east of downtown.

The crash occurred after two cars collided outside Christian Academy Child Care around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Footage of the scene shown on television station websites showed a dark SUV with a crumpled-up hood sitting just outside the structure, which was missing a huge section of its front wall. Debris was strewn all around the site. Multiple fire trucks and firefighters could be seen.

Kansas City police would not confirm the number of injuries, saying only that multiple people were injured.