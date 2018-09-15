Car Crashes into Medical Building

JEFFERSON CITY - No one was injured Thursday morning when an elderly woman drove her car into the Central Missouri Medical Park on Christy Drive. Officials said the woman was trying to park her car in the front of the building around 8:45 a.m. when she pushed on the accelerator instead of the brake. Her car slammed into the lobby, but neither she nor anyone inside the building was hurt in the crash.

"Everybody that was inside the building at the time of the accident was uninjured," said public information officer Jason Turner of the Jefferson City Fire Department. The driver walked away with minor injuries.



Turner says initial reports show the building is still structurally intact. Officials said the damage will be covered by insurance.



