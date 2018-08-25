Car crashes into Moberly building, driver gets minor injuries

MOBERLY - A Moberly man crashed his car into the Fraternal Orders of Eagles building Friday morning.

The 57-year-old was driving a pickup truck when he ran a stop sign and hit the west wall of the building, according to the Moberly Police Department.

Witnesses said after impact the man drove away from the scene. The police eventually found and arrested him.

The driver suffered minor injuries and an estimate on the damages to the building was not available.