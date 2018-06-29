Car Crashes into School of the Osage

OSAGE BEACH - A car struck the southwest corner of the School of the Osage Upper Elementary School Wednesday morning at approximately 8 a.m. The school is located on highway 42.

Although 5th grade students and their teacher were inside the classroom at the time of the crash, there were no injuries. Those students and their teacher moved to a new classroom and were back to the normal lesson plan by 9 a.m.

The driver of the car was taken for a medical check-up as a precautionary measure. Assistant Superintendent Tony Hermann said the student seemed to be in good physical shape, but he was still a little shocked from the incident.

Structural engineers inspected the area shortly after. Two windows on the corner of the building were shattered and then borded up. The broken bricks were removed from the area, as well.