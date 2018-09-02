Car Crashes into Tiger Tots CDC Early Monday Morning

COLUMBIA - A car crashed into the Tiger Tots Child Development Center at the intersection of Paris Road and Sandifer Avenue early Monday morning.

At approximately 5:55 a.m. a green Lexus sedan struck the Infant Care building.

According to Tiger Tots owner Paul Prevo, there was no one in the building at the time of the crash and all incoming children were sent to another building owned by the company when the business opened.

Nobody was injured in the single-car crash.