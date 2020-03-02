Car crashes into utility pole in Columbia early Saturday morning
COLUMBIA — Police arrested one person after a car crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning.
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near Stadium Boulevard and Worley Street. Community Relations Specialist Brittany Hilderbrand said in an email the crash caused significant damage to the utility pole.
The investigation is ongoing.
More News
Grid
List
PETTIS COUNTY - One man is dead following a three-car crash Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway... More >>
in
According to the American Psychiatric Association, bipolar disorder is a mental illness where shifts in emotions become intense and unpredictable.... More >>
in
PETTIS COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A helped Henry County deputies arrest someone they said stole a car... More >>
in
SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington state said Sunday night that a second person had died from the coronavirus... More >>
in
OSAGE COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Sunday afternoon. According to a tweet from... More >>
in
MEXICO - The family of the victim in a deadly hit and run crash described Hunter Sadler as "the best... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An incident between a group of teenagers and mall security guards at the Columbia Mall Saturday night caused... More >>
in
MARSHALL - School officials decided to close Marshall High School Monday, March 2, due to bed bugs. The district's... More >>
in
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is ending his presidential bid, a campaign aide confirmed Sunday to CNN. ... More >>
in
MEXICO - As a mother sending her daughter to prom, Kristen Blair knows how prom can cost families a pretty... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Drivers should prepare to slow down on the Highway 63 bridge over Interstate 70 starting Sunday evening. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Police arrested one person after a car crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning. The crash... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — After 60 days of being open to the public, Tiger Bounce decided to close down its newest addition... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Several cars on a Union Pacific Railroad train derailed west of Smithton Friday night. Union Pacific personnel... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Three candidates are going head to head for the First Ward City Council seat as the April election... More >>
in
WASHINGTON- The governor of Washington state declared a state of emergency Saturday after a man died there of COVID-19, the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Dozens of mid-Missourians gathered at Battle High School Sunday for the third annual Mid-MO Expo: Small Farm to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Thousands of new books were donated across the country Saturday for Pi Beta Phi's National Fraternity day of Service... More >>
in