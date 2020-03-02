Car crashes into utility pole in Columbia early Saturday morning

23 hours 25 minutes 18 seconds ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 11:12:00 AM CST March 01, 2020 in News
By: Emily Wolf, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA — Police arrested one person after a car crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near Stadium Boulevard and Worley Street. Community Relations Specialist Brittany Hilderbrand said in an email the crash caused significant damage to the utility pole. 

The investigation is ongoing.

More News

Grid
List

Victim identified in fatal crash
Victim identified in fatal crash
PETTIS COUNTY - One man is dead following a three-car crash Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway... More >>
38 minutes ago Monday, March 02 2020 Mar 2, 2020 Monday, March 02, 2020 9:59:00 AM CST March 02, 2020 in News

A Brighter Tomorrow - Bipolar Disorder
A Brighter Tomorrow - Bipolar Disorder
According to the American Psychiatric Association, bipolar disorder is a mental illness where shifts in emotions become intense and unpredictable.... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, March 02 2020 Mar 2, 2020 Monday, March 02, 2020 9:14:00 AM CST March 02, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Suspect arrested in Pettis County after stealing a car
Suspect arrested in Pettis County after stealing a car
PETTIS COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A helped Henry County deputies arrest someone they said stole a car... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 11:12:00 PM CST March 01, 2020 in News

Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington state said Sunday night that a second person had died from the coronavirus... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 8:55:00 PM CST March 01, 2020 in News

One dead after fatal crash in Osage County
One dead after fatal crash in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Sunday afternoon. According to a tweet from... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 8:09:00 PM CST March 01, 2020 in News

Family of hit and run victim says 'he was the best kind-hearted brother'
Family of hit and run victim says 'he was the best kind-hearted brother'
MEXICO - The family of the victim in a deadly hit and run crash described Hunter Sadler as "the best... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 7:36:00 PM CST March 01, 2020 in News

Incident at Columbia Mall causes panic and confusion for shoppers
Incident at Columbia Mall causes panic and confusion for shoppers
COLUMBIA - An incident between a group of teenagers and mall security guards at the Columbia Mall Saturday night caused... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 6:50:00 PM CST March 01, 2020 in News

Bed bugs prompt officials to close Marshall Public Schools Monday
Bed bugs prompt officials to close Marshall Public Schools Monday
MARSHALL - School officials decided to close Marshall High School Monday, March 2, due to bed bugs. The district's... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 6:28:00 PM CST March 01, 2020 in News

Pete Buttigieg is ending his presidential bid
Pete Buttigieg is ending his presidential bid
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is ending his presidential bid, a campaign aide confirmed Sunday to CNN. ... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 5:37:00 PM CST March 01, 2020 in News

Used prom dress sale helps families save money
Used prom dress sale helps families save money
MEXICO - As a mother sending her daughter to prom, Kristen Blair knows how prom can cost families a pretty... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 4:14:00 PM CST March 01, 2020 in News

Bridge repair work to close one lane of Highway 63 in Columbia
Bridge repair work to close one lane of Highway 63 in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Drivers should prepare to slow down on the Highway 63 bridge over Interstate 70 starting Sunday evening. ... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 1:09:00 PM CST March 01, 2020 in News

Car crashes into utility pole in Columbia early Saturday morning
Car crashes into utility pole in Columbia early Saturday morning
COLUMBIA — Police arrested one person after a car crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning. The crash... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 11:12:00 AM CST March 01, 2020 in News

Tiger Bounce closes new play zone from lack of parent supervision
Tiger Bounce closes new play zone from lack of parent supervision
COLUMBIA — After 60 days of being open to the public, Tiger Bounce decided to close down its newest addition... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 11:05:00 AM CST March 01, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Several train cars derail in Pettis County
UPDATE: Several train cars derail in Pettis County
COLUMBIA — Several cars on a Union Pacific Railroad train derailed west of Smithton Friday night. Union Pacific personnel... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 10:38:00 AM CST March 01, 2020 in News

Columbia City Council candidates kick off campaigns
Columbia City Council candidates kick off campaigns
COLUMBIA — Three candidates are going head to head for the First Ward City Council seat as the April election... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Saturday, February 29, 2020 9:49:00 PM CST February 29, 2020 in News

Wash. state sees 1st virus death in US, declares emergency
Wash. state sees 1st virus death in US, declares emergency
WASHINGTON- The governor of Washington state declared a state of emergency Saturday after a man died there of COVID-19, the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Saturday, February 29, 2020 8:13:00 PM CST February 29, 2020 in News

Missourians gather for third annual Mid-MO Expo
Missourians gather for third annual Mid-MO Expo
COLUMBIA - Dozens of mid-Missourians gathered at Battle High School Sunday for the third annual Mid-MO Expo: Small Farm to... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Saturday, February 29, 2020 6:00:00 PM CST February 29, 2020 in News

Mizzou organization donates 20,000 books to children
Mizzou organization donates 20,000 books to children
COLUMBIA- Thousands of new books were donated across the country Saturday for Pi Beta Phi's National Fraternity day of Service... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Saturday, February 29, 2020 5:31:00 PM CST February 29, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 43°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 44°
12pm 46°
1pm 48°
2pm 48°