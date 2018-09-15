Car Driver Hurt in Wreck with Bus

FERGUSON (AP) - A car driver is hospitalized after the vehicle that person was driving struck a bus in St. Louis County.

KMOV-TV reports that the accident happened Sunday night in Ferguson. Emergency crews had to extricate the driver. Several passengers on the bus and the bus driver were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

An investigation continues. The name of the injured car driver has not been released.