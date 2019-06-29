Car fire in north Columbia described as a "ball of flames"

BOONE COUNTY – A vehicle caught fire Friday afternoon threatening a nearby home on North Gregory Drive.

Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp of the Boone County Fire District said a Columbia Appliance technician was on a service call and went into the house for about fifteen minutes. He came out to get a part from his car and found it completely in flames.

“The fire station is just a mile down the road so they were here in just a matter of minutes and then within 30 seconds to a minute the fire was knocked down and under control,” Blomenkamp said.

He said the cause of the fire is unknown, but it started near the engine compartment.

“We know where the fire originated at and nothing seems to be suspicious in nature so at this point we will rule it undetermined and move forward,” Blomenkamp said.

Neighbor Anastasia Hibbard said she saw the fire and heard an explosion.

“I came over to here because I didn’t know exactly what was going on or what I needed to do and so I just grabbed my phone in case I needed to call 911 if nobody was here,” Hibbard said.

She said she could not tell what was on fire at first.

“It was just like a ball of flames, you couldn’t even recognize if it was even a car or van or whatever it was and I was just kind of concerned for making sure nothing else caught on fire or if there were any people around,” Hibbard said.

There were no injuries.