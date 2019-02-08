Car flips onto shoulder of I-70
BOONE COUNTY - Traffic was limited to one lane along a portion of I-70 just outside of Columbia's city limits Wednesday after a car flipped upside down.
The accident, which happened near Mile Marker 133, caused a four-mile back-up.
A medic, Boone County Fire Department and Missouri State Highway Troopers all responded to the accident.
We're still waiting to hear if anyone was hurt and what caused the accident. KOMU 8 News will update this story as more information becomes available.
