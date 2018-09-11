Car hits teenager in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — Police report a car hit a teenage girl at the intersection of High and Cherry Streets in Jefferson City Monday morning.

The car hit the 13-year-old girl as she was crossing the street around 7:00 a.m. Medics took the teenager, whose name was not released, to a hospital with moderate injuries.

No information has been released regarding whether the teenager or driver may have been at fault.