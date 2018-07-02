Car kills pedestrian walking on highway near St. Charles

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two lanes of I-70 westbound traffic have reopened near St. Charles after a car struck and killed a pedestrian who was walking on the highway.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the driver who hit the pedestrian stopped and called police around 7 p.m. Sunday. It wasn't immediately clear why the man was on the highway.

Traffic was squeezing through the two open westbound lanes during the police investigation. All lanes were open about two hours later.