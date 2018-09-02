Car Nearly Crashes Through House

COLUMBIA - A car nearly crashed through the front door of a house in Columbia early Wednesday morning.

The car rolled over on it's side and ended up on the front porch of 1316 Paris Road, taking out part of the home's foundation.

The driver was the only person in the car, and officials on the scene say they had to pull the man through the windshield to get him out. Witnesses at the scene say he was unconscious when they found him. He was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

No one was home at the time of the incident, but residents arrived home only minutes after the crash occurred.

Witness Scott Wynn lives in the house and said he saw large plumes of black smoke as he arrived at the house.