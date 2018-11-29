Car Pulling Trailer of Alligators Crashes in Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A car pulling a trailer full of alligators crashes in Cape Girardeau but apparently the reptiles never posed a threat to anyone.
KFVS-TV reports two crashes happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 in the southeast Missouri community around 7 p.m. Saturday.
Four alligators ranging from 3 feet to 5 feet long were being hauled in a small trailer behind one of the cars.
A man and his wife who were in the car pulling the alligators were injured in the wreck. Police say the animals remained inside.
The alligators were taken to Lazy L. Safari in Cape Girardeau for care until the owner can pick them up.
