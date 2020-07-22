Car removed from pond early Tuesday morning

COLUMBIA- Columbia Police and Missouri State Highway Patrol removed a car from a pond near Highway 63 early Tuesday morning.

HAPPENING RIGHT NOW: Crews are off of Discovery Parkway in Columbia after reports of a vehicle attempting to drive in a pond. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/mjbl1XJJjV

— Isabella Ledonne (@IsabellaLedonne) July 21, 2020

Officials say the car crashed into the pond after a chase by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

UPDATE: The suspect vehicle is out of the pond. Officers and troopers are still on the scene. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/70j6NwA8vu — Isabella Ledonne (@IsabellaLedonne) July 21, 2020

Officials say they had the suspect in custody right after the crash. There are currently no reports of injuries from the chase or crash.

One trooper told KOMU 8 they began pursuing the car after it failed to yield at a traffic stop.

A Missouri state highway trooper told me the pursuit was heading north bound on highway 63 before the vehicle drove into the pond. The suspect is currently heading to Boone County Jail. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ZkO94GUSoC — Isabella Ledonne (@IsabellaLedonne) July 21, 2020

The suspect is being held at Boone County Jail.

[This is a developing story and KOMU 8 News will continue to update it as more information becomes available.]