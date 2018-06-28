Car rental firm founder's family to donate $22M to charity

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The family of Enterprise Rent-A-Car founder Jack Taylor is set to announce a $22 million donation to various organizations that support underserved children in the St. Louis area.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the announcement is scheduled for Wednesday, and the St. Louis Public Schools Foundation and Ranken Technical College will receive $5 million each.

Other organizations that will receive monetary gifts include the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis, the Roman Catholic Foundation of Eastern Missouri and the St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation.