Car rental firm founder to donate $92.5M to 13 recipients

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Enterprise Rent-A-Car founder Jack Taylor and his family are set to announce a second round of large donations to organizations, equaling $92.5 million.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the family will announce Wednesday that it is donating to 13 cultural institutions and charities, most of which are local. The newspaper said $30 million will go to Forest Park Forever, a nonprofit that shares management and maintenance of St. Louis' largest park. CityArchRiver, the foundation spearheading the $380 million renovation of the Gateway Arch grounds, is said to receive $25 million.

The donation to Forest Park Forever is the nonprofit's largest single gift ever.

In May, the Taylor family announced a $22 million donation to various charities.