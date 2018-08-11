Car Robber Caught

According to a Moberly Police Department news release, an officer was patrolling the 1200 block of Concannon when he noticed a suspicious white male wearing a glove and holding a flashlight. When the officer went to make contact with the subject he turned and fled on foot. After a short pursuit the subject was taken into custody and identified as Michael Voeltz who had a warrant for failure to appear on a previous charge of driving while suspended. Voeltz quickly admitted to breaking into vehicles and committing theft. Police located evidence on Voeltz's person.

Police have found seven vehicles so far that show signs of being broken into but believe there could be more. If anyone had any items stolen during the night they are asked to call the Moberly Police Department with a list of the missing items.