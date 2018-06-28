Car rollover on I-70 results in fatality

COLUMBIA - One man was killed Wednesday in a rollover crash on I-70.

The rollover resulted from an accident involving three vehicles, about a quarter of a mile east of the I-70 and Highway 63 interchange.

Columbia Fire Department Battalion Chief Stephen Potter said a man and woman were in the car that rolled over, a Dodge two door sedan with Illinois license plates. The man was pinned underneath and sustained serious injuries which resulted in his death.

The woman was ejected from the car, sustained lacerations to the head, and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Potter said it is unclear who was driving the car.

The accident brought traffic eastbound on I-70 down to one lane.

The Columbia Police Department is the investigating agency because the crash happened within city limits.