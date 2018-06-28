Car Runs Into House, Causes Significant Damage

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to a car driving into a building at 1416 Risen Star Court Thursday afternoon.

When crews arrived, they found a vehicle in a duplex with significant damage to the building. The driver of the vehicle was taken to University Hospital with minor injuries.

No one was home at the time of the incident.

The vehicle traveled through the right corner of the right hand side garage and then through the wall into the second garage.

Crews requested inspectors from Columbia's Building and Site Development Department to evaluate the building.

The Fire Department put supports on the edge of the garage to ensure its stability. The department said the house is still safe to stay in.

[Editor's Note: This story has been edited to correct the address of the home.]