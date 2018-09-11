Car runs off overpass causing double fatality in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say one of the two people who died when a car ran off an interstate overpass in Kansas City was a student at the University of Central Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that the 21-year-old female student and a 22-year-old man from Overland Park, Kansas, died at the scene of the late Saturday night crash along Interstate 435.

Two other students from the Warrensburg school also were injured, one critically and the other seriously. The names of the victims were not being released, pending notification of relatives.

University President Chuck Ambrose described the school as a "close-knit community." He said the victims' family and friends and the two students who survived would be "in our thoughts and prayers." The school plans to offer counseling.