Car Slides on Ice, Hits MetroLink Train

PAGEDALE (AP) - Eight passengers on a MetroLink light rail train in suburban St. Louis are recovering from what appeared to be minor injuries after a car slid into the path of a train.

The accident happened Friday morning on an ice-covered hill in Pagedale. The driver of the car was not hurt. The injured train passengers were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

St. Louis County police say the car came off an icy hill and slid past a crossing gate near the St. Charles Rock Road MetroLink station, striking the side of the train.

The accident caused a suspension of service in both directions for a time, but the track later reopened.