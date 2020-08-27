Car Stolen and Torched in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department is investigating a car theft that happened at Russellville High School on Saturday. The vehicle was later found in the 7900 block of Campbell Road but was destroyed by fire.
The Sheriff's Department said the crime likely occurred between the hours of 9 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Jefferson City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information regarding the stolen vehicle. Anyone with information can call 573-659-8477(TIPS) or go to the crime stoppers website.
