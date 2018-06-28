Car stolen with infant in back seat, then abandoned

ST. CHARLES (AP) — St. Charles police are looking for the man who stole a car, only to find out there was an infant in the back seat.

The crime happened Sunday night. Police in the St. Louis suburb told KTVI-TV that the woman stopped at a QuikTrip store and left the child in the vehicle. Surveillance video showed the suspect looking through the passenger window, then walking around to the driver's side, getting into the car and driving off.

The car was left a quarter-mile away. Police say the suspect probably panicked when he saw the child in the back seat. The child was unharmed.