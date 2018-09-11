Car strikes pedestrian in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY – A car struck a pedestrian Saturday morning, leaving a man with serious injuries, Jefferson City police said.

Police said Kevin B. Humphrey, 55, was walking northbound across Missouri Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. when he was struck by Craig M. Glover Jr., 23, who was making a left turn onto Missouri Boulevard from Ohio Street.

According to police, Humphrey was transported from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia, where he is being treated. The driver of the car reported no injuries.