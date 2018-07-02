Car Strikes Suburban St. Louis Police Officer

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) - A 21-year-old man is jailed after allegedly striking a suburban St. Louis police officer with his car. KMOX Radio reports that Maryland Heights police pulled over the suspect Wednesday for questioning about a possible drug violation. Authorities say the suspect accelerated backward, striking an officer and knocking him to the ground. The officer fired a shot into the front tire of the vehicle. The suspect's car then struck a police cruiser and drove away, but became disabled a short time later.

Police say they found a large amount of drugs. The man is expected to be charged with drug possession and assaulting a police officer. The officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.