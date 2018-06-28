Carbon Monoxide Suspected In Man's Death

By: Associated Press

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS (AP) - Authorities believe carbon monoxide poisoning is to blame in the death of a 28-year-old St. Louis County man.

John Henry died Tuesday. Authorities won't know the cause of death until toxicology results come back, probably in several weeks.

Henry was found unconscious in a home in Bellefontaine Neighbors Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the home had high levels of carbon monoxide, probably from a generator in a side room.

