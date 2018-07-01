Cardboard Boats Set Sail for Food Bank

COLUMBIA - Fifty-two colorful boats crafted mostly of cardboard set sail on Saturday.

The "Float Your Boat" fundraising event raised money for The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri. The College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR) and the Food Bank sponsored the event.

KOMU 8's very own Rosie Newberry and Brittany Pieper competed in the event, manning the ship "SS KOMU." The duo beat out KPLA 101.5 in the media race.

Other boats included the "JSS Titanic," "Crawdaddy" and Forrest Gump inspired boat "Jenny."