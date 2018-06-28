Cardboard cut-outs promote breast-feeding in Cole County

JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Health Department launched a new eye-catching campaign Wednesday to bring awareness and support to women who breast-feed.

The campaign includes a series of life-sized photos, called "standees," of five local women breast-feeding their infants.

The standees are placed throughout Jefferson City in community buildings and local businesses.

Cole County Director of Nutrition Services Melinda Ridenhour said the goal of the campaign is to bring awareness and support and also increase duration rates of breast-feeding.

"We've been working on a number of initiatives in our community to build an infrastructure to support breast-feeding, and so we know that there are many barriers to many women succeeding in reaching their goals," Ridenhour said. "We want women to be supported in the community and feel welcome to breastfeed their baby wherever they are at as well as to not be asked to go to the restroom to breast-feed their child or to pump their breast milk at work sites."

In Cole County 70 percent of women initiate breast-feeding, but most are not breast-feeding by the time their babies are six months old.

"We know it's because they have a lot of barriers to overcome [like] going to work and not being supported," Ridenhour said.

Images of women breast-feeding their babies are located at the Cole County Courthouse, the Central Bank, Coffee Zone and Southbank Gift Company.