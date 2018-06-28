Cardianls Offense a No Show Against Braves

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Andrelton Simmons hit a two-run double in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves, boosted by Julio Teheran's sharp outing, beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Saturday in a matchup of NL division leaders.

Teheran allowed two hits in seven innings, striking out six and walking one.

Simmons' bases-loaded, two-out double came on a 99 mph fastball from Trevor Rosenthal.

Randy Choate (1-1) walked Freddie Freeman to open the eighth. Evan Gattis struck out and Brian McCann singled. Rosenthal relieved and struck out Dan Uggla before walking Chris Johnson to load the bases.

Luis Avilan (3-0) pitched a perfect eighth and Craig Kimbrel recorded three outs to earn his 30th save.

Cardinals starter Joe Kelly pitched 6 1-3 scoreless innings.