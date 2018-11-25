Cardinals 3B coach Oquendo to have knee surgery, miss season

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals third base coach Jose Oquendo will undergo right knee replacement surgery next month and won't return to the team this season.

The 52-year-old Oquendo was in town Saturday to have the knee examined. He said the recovery time for the surgery is about six months.

Oquendo has been the third base coach for 16 seasons. He was placed on medical leave just before the season opener because of problems with the knee.

Oquendo is selling his house in St. Louis and moving to Florida, near where the team trains in Jupiter.

Chris Maloney is now coaching third base, with Bill Mueller moving to first, Maloney's old spot.

Oquendo had a 17-year career in the majors that included 10 seasons with St. Louis.