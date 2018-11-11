Cardinals Activate McClellan

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The St. Louis Cardinals activated right-handed pitcher Kyle McClellan off the 15-day disabled list Wednesday before his start against the Washington Nationals.

McClellan (6-2, 3.86 ERA) suffered a left hip strain May 30 against the Giants and was placed on the DL the next day. Infielder Matt Carpenter was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make room for McClellan.

Washington announced that pitcher Yunesky Maya (0-1, 6.86) was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse, one night after his start against the Cardinals. To replace Maya, Washington recalled right-handed reliever Collin Balester from Syracuse.

The Cardinals plan to activate outfielder Matt Holliday from the disabled list Thursday. Holliday has missed 13 games with a left quad strain.