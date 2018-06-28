Cardinals Add Wacha to 40-Man Roster

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals purchased the contract of pitcher Michael Wacha to make his major league debut against the Royals.

The Cardinals optioned right-handed pitcher Michael Blazek to Triple-A Memphis.

To clear space on the 40-man roster, left-hander Jaime Garcia was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL. Garcia is out for the season after shoulder surgery.

The 21-year-old Wacha was 4-0 with a 2.05 ERA that led the Pacific Coast League at Memphis. He'll be the eighth rookie pitcher to appear on the Cardinals roster and the 10th pitcher age 25 or younger.

Blazek was recalled Sunday from Double-A Springfield after lefty starter John Gast went on the DL with a shoulder injury, and did not appear in any games.