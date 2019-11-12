Cardinals agree to deal with Adam Wainwright for 2020 season

10 hours 46 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 12:29:24 PM CST November 12, 2019 in Sports
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals and Adam Wainwright have agreed to a contract for the 2020 season, increasing the likelihood the veteran pitcher finishes his career with the only major league team for which he has ever played.

The 38-year-old Wainwright was drafted by the Braves in 2000 and traded to the Cardinals three years later. He made his major league debut in 2005 and has been a stalwart for St. Louis the past 14 seasons, going 162-95 with a 3.39 ERA and three All-Star game appearances.

He played last season on a $2 million deal and proved he was still effective, going 14-10 with a 4.19 ERA while helping the Cardinals reach the National League Championship Series.

Wainwright was especially valuable down the stretch. He had a 2.97 ERA in September and a 1.62 ERA in the postseason, where the Cardinals were ousted by eventual World Series champion Washington.

"We are excited to have Adam returning for 2020 and look forward to watching him continue to add to his tremendous career legacy with the Cardinals," team president John Mozeliak said Tuesday.

Wainwright has become one of the franchise's most popular players, due not only to his success but also his longevity. He didn't miss a start last season and will head into next season trailing only Jesse Haines (1920-37) and Bob Gibson (1957-75) among the Cardinals' longest-tenured pitchers.

The right-hander, who helped the Cardinals to World Series titles in 2006 and 2011, is fourth in franchise history in wins. He is also second in strikeouts (1,776) and sixth in innings pitched, even though he missed substantial parts of the 2011, '15 and '18 seasons with injuries.

Each time, Wainwright has come back seemingly better than ever.

He was tied for sixth in the NL in wins last season with his highest total since 2014, when he won 20 games. In doing so, Wainwright became the first Cardinals pitcher since Pete Alexander in 1928 to win at least 14 games at age 38 or older. Alexander won 16 games at the age of 41.

Wainwright also is the franchise leader in postseason games pitched (27) and strikeouts (115).

More News

Grid
List

Medicaid expansion may be headed to the ballot
Medicaid expansion may be headed to the ballot
JEFFERSON CITY - One group is fighting to have citizens vote directly on whether or not they want more Missourians... More >>
48 minutes ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 10:27:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in News

Firefighters help two get out of car on its side
Firefighters help two get out of car on its side
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Fire Department said a resident alerted firefighters to two people were stuck in a car... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 8:59:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in News

EmVP: Quilts of Valor stitches its gratitude for veterans
EmVP: Quilts of Valor stitches its gratitude for veterans
COLUMBIA - Dan White hasn't always been proud to recognize himself as a Vietnam veteran. "Things weren't very good... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 8:58:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in EmVP

UPDATE: Power restored to Boone County customers
UPDATE: Power restored to Boone County customers
BOONE COUNTY - Crews restored power to nearly 800 Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives customers Tuesday night. The power... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 7:19:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in News

BREAKING: Columbia names new deputy city manager
BREAKING: Columbia names new deputy city manager
COLUMBIA - City manager John Glascock named De'Carlon Seewood as Columbia's new deputy city manager Tuesday. Seewood will... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 5:45:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in News

One injured after Columbia bus slides off road
One injured after Columbia bus slides off road
COLUMBIA - One passenger was injured when a Columbia city bus slid on a patch of ice Tuesday morning. ... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 4:37:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in News

Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
COLUMBIA - Winter started with an early preview in October , but it went full throttle at the start of... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 4:20:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in Climate

Drivers struggle after snow and cold temperatures
Drivers struggle after snow and cold temperatures
COLUMBIA - A combination of low temperatures and steady snowfall left roads slick and icy this morning around Columbia. ... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 3:13:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in News

KOMU 8, Mid-Missouri's CW and Mediacom Sign Multiyear Agreement
KOMU 8, Mid-Missouri's CW and Mediacom Sign Multiyear Agreement
COLUMBIA ­– KOMU 8, Mid-Missouri’s CW and Mediacom agree to a new, multiyear agreement well before expiration of their current... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 3:10:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in News

Fireball spotted over Missouri Monday night
Fireball spotted over Missouri Monday night
COLUMBIA — People around Missouri were able to see a fireball in the sky around 9 on Monday night. ... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 1:53:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in News

Jefferson City activates new 'Smart 911' system
Jefferson City activates new 'Smart 911' system
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is now streamlining information sharing for emergency situations through "Smart 911." ... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 1:19:00 PM CST November 12, 2019 in News

Cardinals agree to deal with Adam Wainwright for 2020 season
Cardinals agree to deal with Adam Wainwright for 2020 season
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals and Adam Wainwright have agreed to a contract for the 2020 season,... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 12:29:24 PM CST November 12, 2019 in Sports

Judge denies bond reduction for husband of missing woman
Judge denies bond reduction for husband of missing woman
COLUMBIA - Judge Tracy Gonzalez issued an order Tuesday denying bond reduction for a man suspected in the disappearance of... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 10:36:08 AM CST November 12, 2019 in News

Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospital for surgery
Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospital for surgery
ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a hospital on Monday evening for a surgery... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 5:30:00 AM CST November 12, 2019 in News

Drew Lock returning to practice this week for Broncos
Drew Lock returning to practice this week for Broncos
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Drew Lock will get the chance to salvage his rookie season in Denver and show Broncos... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 5:07:57 AM CST November 12, 2019 in Sports

More than 100 veterans travel to Washington, DC for Honor Flight
More than 100 veterans travel to Washington, DC for Honor Flight
COLUMBIA - Veterans from three major wars flew to Washington D.C. early Tuesday morning for the final Central Missouri Honor... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, November 12 2019 Nov 12, 2019 Tuesday, November 12, 2019 3:53:00 AM CST November 12, 2019 in News

Kitchen fire damages Jefferson City apartment
Kitchen fire damages Jefferson City apartment
JEFFERSON CITY — An out-of-control kitchen fire in Jefferson City damaged an apartment Monday evening. The Jefferson City Fire... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 11 2019 Nov 11, 2019 Monday, November 11, 2019 10:48:00 PM CST November 11, 2019 in News

Veteran of three wars going on Honor Flight Tuesday
Veteran of three wars going on Honor Flight Tuesday
PARIS, Mo. — A veteran of three wars is one of 108 mid- Missouri veterans who are visiting their memorials... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 11 2019 Nov 11, 2019 Monday, November 11, 2019 10:13:00 PM CST November 11, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 16°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
12am 18°
1am 18°
2am 18°
3am 18°