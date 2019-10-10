Cardinals and Nationals pitchers set for game one of the NLCS

ST. LOUIS - The starting pitchers for game one of the National League Championship Series have been announced.

The Cardinals Milos Mikolas will be going head to head with the Nationals Anibal Sanchez.

St. Louis has released its pitching rotation for the first four games: Milos Mikolas, Adam Wainwright, Jack Flaherty, and Dakota Hudson.

Although Washington has not released its pitching lineup, it is the team favored to become the next National League champions.

MLB experts have chosen the Nationals over the Cardinals based on their promising offense including sluggers Juan Soto and Anthony Rendon.

Game one of the NLCS will be underway at Busch Stadium Friday, Oct. 11 at 7:08 P.M.