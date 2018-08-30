Cardinals are scoreless in loss to Pirates
ST. LOUIS- It was an offensive lull for the Cardinals tonight in their 2-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Both teams were scoreless through the first four innings.
The fourth inning was when everything seemed to go downhill for St. Louis. The Redbirds' first baseman and MVP-candidate Matt Carpenter left the game due to nausea. Then, in the fifth Inning, Pittsburgh answered with two runs to bring the score to 2-0.
The Cardinals will return home to finish the series against the Pirates tomorrow at 6:15 p.m.
