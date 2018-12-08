Cardinals backup catcher Pena to go through reserve training

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals backup catcher Brayan Pena is going to undergo training in the U.S. Army Reserve in the offseason.

The 34-year-old Pena defected to the United States from Cuba as a teenager and made the majors in 2005. He made the announcement on Twitter, saying he was "very proud" to get involved.

He won't enlist in the Army Reserve because it could interfere with his major league career. He has missed much of the season with a knee injury and was in the lineup for his second start of the year Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pena played for the Cincinnati Reds in 2014 and 2015 and said he'd had several discussions on the topic with outfielder Jay Bruce.